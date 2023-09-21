‘Forgive me’ is the new novel by America TV that is attracting the public’s attention not because of its plot, but because of the protagonists: Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos. As is known, the couple became a trend for an ampay and, now, it has once again been on everyone’s lips for this production, in which their two children will also participate.

In this note, we will present all the details of the novel by Michelle Alexanderabove all, who are the other actors and actresses that complete the cast of ‘Forgive me’.

Who are the actors and characters in the novel ‘Perdóname’?

In addition to the complete Miyashiro-Villalobos family, made up of Érika, Aldo, Mikael and Fernanda, who will play Lara, Lito, Joaquín and Renata, respectively, there will be other great and well-known actors and actresses who will be part of the cast of the novel ‘Forgive me’.

Vania Torres is Ivana

Vania Torres will play Ivana in ‘Perdóname’, who will be a boxer who trains in the gym of the main character, Lito Acosta, played by Aldo Miyashiro.

Vania Torres will play Ivana in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV See also "Killer Sally" on Netflix, the new "Dahmer"?: bodybuilders, 'prostitution', love and death

Stephany Orúe is Margarita

Stephany Orúe will be Margarita, a young woman who lives in the neighborhood where Lito Acosta comes from. Furthermore, her character is a nurse who will be an important part of the protagonist’s life.

Stephany Orúe will play Margarita in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV

Andrés Salas is Fabian

Andrés Salas will play Fabián in the novel ‘Perdóname’. It is not yet known how much his character will influence Lara and Lito’s story, so we must wait for the series to premiere.

Andrés Salas will play Fabián in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV

Emilram Cossío as Samuel

Emilram Cossío will play Samuel, one of Lito Acosta’s five brothers and who will be one of the villains of the novel ‘Perdóname’. This character, from the beginning, will have an attitude against the protagonist’s principles.

Emilram Cossío will play Samuel in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV

Fernando Luque is Pablo

Fernando Luque will be Pablo, Lara’s brother and who, supposedly, is Lito’s victim. His character will be killed in the first chapters and his death will trigger the plot of the novel ‘Forgive me’.

Fernando Luque will play Pablo in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV See also I to work and you to the beach

Sebastián Monteghirfo is Blass

Sebastián Monteghirfo will play Blass, Pablo’s best friend in ‘Perdóname’. This will be one of the key characters in the life of Lara’s brother and, also, in the process of finding out who murdered him in the novel.

Sebastián Monteghirfo will play Blass in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV

Roberto Moll is Alberto

Roberto Moll will be Alberto, Lara’s father and owner of a large shipping company in the novel ‘Perdóname’. The actor returns to the small screen after his last performance two years ago in ‘The Other Liberators’.

Roberto Moll will play Alberto in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV

Lourdes Berninzon is Victoria

Lourdes Berninzon will play Victoria, Lara’s mother. This actress with a long career will join the cast of ‘Perdóname’ in which she will be part of the foundations of a powerful and well-established family.

Lourdes Berninzon will play Victoria in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV

What actors complete the cast of ‘Perdóname’?