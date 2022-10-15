His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said in a tweet on his official page on the social networking site “Twitter”: International. The world today trusts the capabilities of the people of the Emirates to lead international institutions and work teams, my best wishes to brother Muhammad in his duties in the group.”
