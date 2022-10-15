The mid-gen upgrade from PS5 And Xbox Series Xthat is, the enhanced versions of the current Sony and Microsoft platforms, will not arrive before the end 2024-2025according to the opinion expressed by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson.

Commenting on the leak that PS5 Pro and the new Xbox will soon be in the hands of developers, Henderson expressed some concerns and talked about still very long timesalso based on the announcements made by AMD regarding the next chipsets.

After all, it is clear to everyone how the current generation of consoles is still taking its first steps and has only recently begun to emancipate itself from previous systems, avoiding cross-gen projects in favor of games designed specifically for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Of course, news like that of Gotham Knights’ 30 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S suggests that perhaps the current components still do not guarantee the necessary margin for all development teams to be able to realize their vision without having to compromise. .

Finally, a still problematic situation regarding the availability of raw materials will inevitably slow the debut of these mid-gen upgrades, which could be postponed or even reconsidered based on how the scenario evolves.