PSV is still clear after two rounds in the Eredivisie. The team of coach Ruud van Nistelrooij was 2-5 too strong for Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday evening. The home team had to continue with ten men after half an hour, which helped PSV in the saddle.

Until that red card, it was still somewhat equal in the Adelaarshorst. PSV had taken the lead early on with a good header from captain Luuk de Jong, but Go Ahead then parried well, pushed and tied the score again after twelve minutes when Isac Lidberg was able to hit the mark completely free in the sixteen.

Even after that goal, Go Ahead continued to put brutal pressure on PSV. The Eindhoven team could only find a solution a few times, but PSV did not become really dangerous. In the end, Go Ahead player Mats Deijl provided the push that PSV needed. The right back of the home team made a big charge on Richard Ledezma's right ankle after half an hour of play. Referee Danny Makkelie immediately showed him the red card.

And soon the man more situation ensured that PSV regained full control. PSV did excellent business even before the break. First Xavi Simons took care of the 1-2 lead with his first goal in Eindhoven service. A few minutes later, the same Simons was the declarant for the third PSV goal. Armando Obispo had a good header: 1-3.

And with that, the game was actually over. Van Nistelrooij exchanged Ismael Saibari and Guus Til at halftime for strong holders De Jong and Gakpo. PSV let the ball go around nicely at times in the second company, although it was difficult for the Eindhoven team to create really big opportunities and to play through the close and close defense of Go Ahead. Johan Bakayoko was the closest to a hit, but his powder exploded on the crossbar.

PSV continued to look for more hits. In the end Saibari found Xavi Simons, who remained cool-blooded, with an excellent deep pass, eye to eye with Eagles goalie De Lange. The midfielder thus signed for his second goal of the season, and PSV's fourth. Right after that, Go Ahead hit back. The PSV defense was pretty open and Oliver Edvardsen took advantage of that. With a dry slider he left Benítez without a chance: 2-4.

The dessert, however, was for PSV. A nice attack that was set up by star Xavi Simons, eventually ended up with Joey Veerman. The midfielder remained calm and pushed the ball neatly into the far corner and signed the final chord with the fifth PSV goal.

