Brazil Agency
10/31/2023 – 21:05

The majority of ministers of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) voted this Tuesday (31) to condemn former president Jair Bolsonaro for the electoral use of the September 7, 2022 celebrations.

It is Bolsonaro’s second sentence of ineligibility for eight years. However, the eight-year period continues to apply depending on the first conviction and will not be counted twice. The former president is prevented from participating in elections until 2030.

So far, by 4 votes to 1, the opinion of the rapporteur, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, prevails in the vote. In the vote given in the October 24th session, the minister cited the irregularities that Bolsonaro committed during September 7th in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro.

Among the illegalities, Gonçalves cited the government’s authorization for tractors belonging to farmers supporting the former president to participate in the military parade and for an electric trio to enter the Esplanada dos Ministérios to hold Bolsonaro’s rally after the parade.

In the case of General Braga Netto, Bolsonaro’s vice-president, the vote is undefined. The score is 3 votes to 2 for ineligibility.

The rapporteur’s vote was followed by ministers Floriano de Azevedo Marques, André Ramos Tavares and Cármen Lúcia. Raul Araújo voted to reject the action against Bolsonaro.

The session continues to take the votes of ministers Nunes Marques and Alexandre de Moraes.