Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be the next N64 game to hit Nintendo Online.

The game will be available in February for Switch owners with the Nintendo Online Expansion Pack, though no release date has been given.

Majora’s Mask is the follow up to Ocarina of Time – which is already available on the system – and follows Link as he adventures to Termina where the Moon is on a crash course with the world.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

A darker, more twisted take on familiar characters, the game focuses on collecting masks to morph and gain new abilities. It also introduced the world to lovable fairy man Tingle. A remake was released for the 3DS back in 2015.

Majora’s Mask was already planned to join the service, both officially confirmed and from dataminers. Perhaps Mario Golf will be next?

We’ll update this story with the release date for Majora’s Mask once announced.