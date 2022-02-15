Sinaloa.- For extending the hours of service and not having the proper license, the Mayor’s Office of Mazatlán sanctioned 17 establishments during the last weekend.

The senior officer, Nayla Adilene Velarde Narváez, commented that during the surprise inspections they applied three suspensions of establishments. He said that the sanctioned properties correspond to the restaurant tour.

Two had incurred in closing after the established schedule, despite the fact that they had already been granted an extension.

He specified that the third was reprimanded for the concept of denomination, lacking the real business established to operate. Businesses were fined.