Home page world

From: Yasina Hipp

divide

Footage from a surveillance camera shows the falling flock of birds. © Twitter/Milenio/Screenshot

The flock of birds can be seen in a video from a surveillance camera. Suddenly the birds fall from the sky. Toxic gases or electrical lines could be the cause.

Chihuahua (Mexico) – These footage from a surveillance camera in the Mexican state of Chihuahua are startling. A large flock of birds with hundreds of animals comes rushing and suddenly the animals fall from the sky. Some of the birds fly away again shortly afterwards, but a large number remain dead on the asphalt of the road. Other videos from the Cuauhtémoc Police Department and on Twitter show the lifeless bodies. The reason for the absurd and horrific incident in the Mexican city is still unknown, but there is a possible cause.

Mexico: Poisonous gases could have caused bird deaths

The birds are Yellow-headed Blackbirds, a passerine species with distinctive black plumage on the body and a bright yellow head. They live mainly in North and Central America. So far, even experts do not know what could have caused the sudden mass extinction. An autopsy of the dead animals should bring clarity. According to the spokesman for the responsible police Noé Pérez Guadarrama, there are a number of possible causes. For example, toxic gases from a heater that rose into the air and were inhaled by the birds. Another reason could be nearby electrical lines, Guadarrama told the Mexican online portal Milenio.com.

It could also be that the birds panicked, lost control and collided with each other, the police spokesman said.

A male Yellow-headed Blackbird. © imago/imagebroker

Some time ago there was a mass extinction of birds in the American Southwest. Even then, scientists and experts were not aware of the reason for this for a long time.

Mexico: Migration behavior of the Yellow-headed Blackbird

From the end of August, the yellow-headed blackbirds move south in large swarms to their wintering grounds. Possibly this swarm was just on its way back from hibernation. Thanks to the slowly rising temperatures, you can also hear more and more happy chirping in Germany. Some birds are already beginning courtship and breeding.