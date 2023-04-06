A Ukrainian light aircraft that crashed in the Bryansk region flew in to damage the Druzhba oil pipeline. This assumption was made by an instructor pilot, Air Force major, master of sports in aerobatics on jet aircraft Andrey Krasnoperov on April 6 in an interview with Izvestia.

“I think, [прилет] connected to the oil pipeline, which is located in the area. There were attacks on it from the Ukrainian side, drones flew, the famous Druzhba oil pipeline,” he said.

According to Krasnoperov, the pilot flew with weapons “for a reason”, he knew what he was doing, and everything was planned.

“Money was paid to him or promised to pay for the terrorist attack that he was preparing in this situation. Knowing the coordinates of the oil pipeline, he could simply drop an explosive device on this oil pipeline and damage it, ”the pilot-instructor pointed out.

According to an Air Force major, in the event of a fire at the oil pipeline, the transfer of products would be stopped, which would cause economic damage.

“[Это] subversive activities that are carried out along the border with Ukraine. From Ukraine, another terrorist attack, which was planned. The special services of Ukraine are working, so you have to be on the alert, ”he concluded.

Earlier, on April 5, a Ukrainian light aircraft crashed in the Bryansk region, the pilot of which tried to escape, but he was detained by border guards. In addition, an automatic weapon covered with earth was found near the crash site of a light aircraft.

According to preliminary information, the pilot carried out a reconnaissance flight at an ultra-low altitude. In relation to the detained pilot, a trial will be held, the results of which will make a procedural decision.

Izvestia also has footage of the interrogation of the detainee. According to the man, he allegedly did not know that he was flying to the territory of Russia. The pilot was given the task of flying at low altitude behind the leader and photographing what he would say. For the work done, he was promised 50 thousand hryvnias (about 109 thousand rubles). At the same time, the Ukrainian claims that he is not a military man.