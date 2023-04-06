Peter passed away in “At the bottom there is room”but Claudia plains He has taken it upon himself to keep his memory alive. Specifically, in the new chapter of the América Televisión series, we see that Don Gilberto You receive a message supposedly from your friend. In this text, the patriarch of the Gonzales family learns that Francesca Maldini’s butler lives happily with his son, Manolo: “I’m still in Mississippi.”

The matter did not stop there, since the “Shark’s Look” also took the opportunity to write to the “Madame”: he told her not to worry, because he was enjoying his days in the United States with his family. For now, it is not known what the villain’s plan is when sending these messages, but, apparently, she still does not want anyone to find out that Peter died, nor that she is still alive. VIDEO: America TV

