After a long lockout, this Thursday, April 7, Major League Baseball is back.

With the games between the Kansas City Royals vs. the Cleveland Indians and the St. Louis Cardinals vs. The Pittsburgh Pirates have kicked off the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

After the ‘boom’ represented by the victory of Caimanes de Barranquilla in the Caribbean Series, fans of the sport of hot baseball in Colombia will have to set their sights on US soil because There are ten national representatives that will be in the MLB.

Colombians in the Major Leagues

José Quintana (pitcher), Pirates, from Pittsburgh.

Oscar Mercado (outfielder), Guardians, from Cleveland.

Jorge Alfaro (catcher), Padres, from San Diego.

Donovan Solano (infield, 2 b), Reds, from Cincinnatti.

Luis Patiño (pitcher), Rays, from Tampa.

Giovanni Urshela (infield, 3 b), Minnesota Twins.

Harold Ramirez (outfielder), from Tampa.

Nabil Crismatt (pitcher), San Diego Padres.

Reiver Sanmartin (pitcher), Reds, from Cincinnatti.

John Romero (pitcher), Nationals.

