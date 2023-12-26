The Justice of the Dominican Republic ordered several searches this Tuesday in search of the Major League player Wander Franco, 22, who is accused of maintaining alleged intimate relationships with one or more minors.

The star shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays is wanted in his native Baní, province of Peravia, in the south of the country.

The baseball player is being pursued by units of the Children's and Adolescents' Prosecutor's Office, as EFE learned from sources linked to the case.

Franco was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball last August, at the same time that investigations began in his country.

MLB clarified that the administrative leave does not represent a disciplinary measure under the sport's joint rules on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

After the decision was made, Franco did not play again in the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

At the time of his suspension, the Dominican was in his third season in the majors and was batting .281 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 40 attempts in 112 games.

At the end of 2021, Franco and the Rays agreed to a contract worth more than $200 million over 12 years. Prior to his debut that season, he was considered the best prospect in all of American baseball.

