Fifa, the organization that governs world football, the almighty, faces several challenges that will mark its immediate future, and with which it intends to maintain and expand its orbital hegemony. The entity will move from 2024 on two fronts, the administrative one, in the battle it has with the controversial Super League, and its threat of suspension to the Brazilian Confederation, and another operational one, with modifications to some of its competitions.

The Fifa chaired by Gianni Infantino does not usually have defeats. But now its empire was threatened with the decision of the European court of justice that ruled that the organization together with Uefa enacted an “abuse of a dominant position” in the organization of its competitions, blocking the birth of the Super League, the tournament that in Initially, 12 clubs promoted it and it has new life with this decision, although now with Real Madrid and Barcelona as the only promoters.

It is a resolution that shook the foundations of the powerful football empire, since now the teams that wish to participate in the Super League – a parallel tournament, of the magnitude of the Champions League and with the promise of millionaire income – will be able to do so without fear of sanctions. no blockages. The cake, then, will be distributed differently and that is a threat to the traditional owners of football who did not expect to lose this battle. Although they trust that the new tournament will not expand, it is a blow to the football monopoly.

The Luxembourg court, however, established this Thursday that UEFA and FIFA abused their “dominant position.”

While Fifa receives this threat, on the other hand it exercises its control and autonomy over the national bodies of each affiliated country, and demonstrates this by putting none other than the Brazilian Football Confederation. Fifa has already told him, loud and clear, that he is at risk of sanction for state interference in the organization of Brazilian football, following the dismissal of the president of the Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, by a court, for apparent irregularities in the election of he.

The acting president stated that he will not heed Fifa's request to paralyze the electoral process, which is why Brazilian football is at risk of ceasing to compete in qualifying rounds, Copa América and international club tournaments. The matter will be studied by a commission that will be formed on January 8. Fifa, which with the Super League is no longer an untouchable entity, will take advantage of any state threat to reaffirm its power.

Meanwhile, fundamental transformations are coming in the organization of Fifa tournaments. The entity has already announced with great fanfare the return of the Intercontinental Cup, which will now face the champions of the different confederations. On the other hand, the new Club World Cup, which will be played in the United States with 32 teams and every four years: Fifa has the challenge of captivating millions of viewers.

Fifa advances with its revolutionary changes, it expands, it conquers new terrain, it establishes itself in the United States – home of the next Copa America –, so as not to remain stagnant and to increase its coffers and domains, all while facing the impact it may have. the Super League.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

