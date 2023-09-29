Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The Director of the Media and Mobilization Department, the official spokesman for the General Command of the Libyan Army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, confirmed that life has gradually begun to return to the city of Derna, noting that about 120,000 people currently live in the city.

Al-Mismari explained, in an interview with Al-Ittihad, that the process of constructing temporary and permanent roads began through a group of companies, pointing out that the operations of inventorying the affected people, as well as the completely or partially collapsed buildings in Derna, are continuing, through a committee being formed of specialized engineers, to inspect all the affected areas, And to determine the possibility of restoring some of them or launching new housing units.

Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari pointed out that the rescue teams announced the cessation of the search for survivors, while they continued to comb the entire coastal area from Tobruk to 100 km west of the city of Derna in search of the bodies of the victims, pointing out the presence of missing persons from other areas in the Green Mountain, and they are being searched for within The sea, as well as in the main flood dumps and the desert as well.

He noted that rescue teams recovered the body of a girl who went missing from eastern Takanes from a water swamp inside the desert, 80 km from her city.

Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari explained that the units of the Libyan Armed Forces, whether combat, administrative or medical, are working in all the affected areas, stressing that all the military units are working, whether in insurance or opening roads and protecting companies, in order to develop temporary and permanent solutions for roads and transportation and support hospitals, and there are more than 10 Thousands of Libyan army soldiers are fully securing the Green Mountain area.

Regarding the meeting of Libyan military personnel from the west and east of the country in the city of Derna during the past few days, the Libyan army spokesman explained that this meeting comes within the national duty of the Libyan army men in this great disaster, which prompted all Libyan military units to become one unit and send messages. Internally and externally, the Libyan Armed Forces are the true support of the Libyans in all circumstances and tribulations. He continued by saying: There are no longer any obstacles to the National Army standing together to confront natural disasters or confront those who attempt to attack Libya.

Regarding the procedures announced by the Libyan Attorney General regarding the investigation into those responsible for the disaster of the collapse of the Derna dams, Al-Mismari explained that the issue of investigation is a popular, moral and national demand, stressing that the Derna disaster must be investigated quickly.

He stressed the importance of the technical investigation into the entire incident, especially the standards for establishing infrastructure in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, in light of the popular desire to know the efficiency of dams and bridges and the extent of their compliance with standard specifications. He stressed the presence of human error in the Derna disaster, and the one who was at fault must be held strongly accountable, and he pointed out that The state of political “dissolution” is a reason for the disasters that are plaguing the state of Libya.

Major General Al-Mismari touched on the suffering of people with chronic diseases who suffer greatly following the Derna disaster, in light of the unavailability of their medicines, which requires a careful investigation and assessment of the capabilities of the Libyan state to confront disasters.

Regarding the number of martyrs of duty in the ranks of the Libyan Armed Forces, Al-Mismari explained that the Libyan Army lost 79 officers and non-commissioned officers, in addition to recording four missing persons so far, pointing out that the rescue teams that arrived from Arab and foreign countries played a major role in the search for them. Survivors, in addition to providing psychological support to the Libyan people. We extend our thanks and appreciation to everyone who arrived to support Libya, and we welcome the state of international solidarity from our country in this disaster.

He stressed that the General Command of the National Army sent a strong message that it is always at the service of the Libyan people.