Mayor of Mainz Nino Haase on the similarities between politics and rugby, moments when you can dare to go it alone and why it is worth sticking your head out.

Concentrates on the important things in politics: Mayor of Mainz Nino Haase in the jersey of the South African national rugby team Image: Lucas Bäuml

Mr. Haase, there is an old saying: football is a gentleman’s sport played by hooligans, rugby is a hooligan’s sport played by gentlemen. And politics is…?

Phew, hard to say. But if I had to choose, it would probably be the hooligan sport played by gentlemen.

Because politics is such a rough field?

Exactly, but you still have to keep the form. And that’s similar to rugby. It’s a very rough sport, but with a lot of rules. Sometimes it’s also called regulated fights. Still, how the team performs is important, even off the field. Shirt and tie, that was always mandatory for away games. That’s why I don’t find the comparison with politics all that bold. Sometimes things aren’t as smooth behind closed doors as the outside world claims.