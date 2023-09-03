There North Korea has announced it has simulated a nuclear missile attack to warn the United States of the ‘danger of nuclear war’. As part of a simulation of a tactical nuclear attack, Pyongyang has launched several cruise missiles, some of which are equipped with fake nuclear warheads, according to the North Korean news agency KCNA. The exercises, reports KCNA, “were intended to warn enemies of the real danger of nuclear war”.

The exercises were conducted at dawn on Saturday and involved “two long-range strategic cruise missiles with mock nuclear warheads”. The staged nuclear strike was in response to joint military exercises led by the United States and South Korea earlier in the week, KCNA added.