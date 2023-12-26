DThe Mainz Association for Poverty and Health in Germany has accused Turkey of destroying a medical clinic in Kobane, northern Syria, with a bomb attack. The outpatient clinic is operated by the association. This was announced by social medicine specialist Gerhard Trabert, chairman of the association and independent candidate of the Left for the European elections in June 2024.

He was told by the Syrian doctor Dr. Basrawi “received the sad news that affected and made me angry” that the ambulance that the association had been running for six years was “destroyed by a rocket attack by the Turkish army, by Erdogan's actions that have violated international law for years, and by war crimes for which he is responsible,” wrote Trabert on Facebook, who became known for his work as a “homeless doctor” with a mobile doctor.

The employees of the facility, which helps people displaced by the civil war, were not there due to the holidays. Pictures sent by the club seem to show the extent of the destruction, but official confirmation and verification of the photos is still pending.

Trabert, who is based in Rheinhessen and teaches as a professor at the Rhein-Main University of Applied Sciences, assumes Turkey has intentions. “It looks like a targeted attack on the medical care structure. Maybe even against us as a German association that takes care of health care in this region.” At the beginning of this year, the association actively looked after the Turkish earthquake victims with the pediatrician mobile in Turkey. “Now the war criminal Erdogan is destroying our medical clinic in Kobane. I’m just at a loss for words,” writes Trabert.







The doctor, who unsuccessfully ran for the office of Federal President for the Left in 2021, promised the people in need in northern Syria that the help would not end there. His association, which originally worked for poor people in Germany and now tries to help internationally in crisis regions, will not give up providing medical care to the civilian population in this northern Syrian region. “We will rebuild everything. This is our form of resistance to autocrats and war criminals,” he wrote.