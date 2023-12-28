Maine, in the northeast of the United States, this Thursday became the second state to expel former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), candidate for the 2024 elections, in the Republican primaries of that state, for his role in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In a document shared by several US media outlets, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the decision, claiming that Trump cannot participate in the elections for having participated in an “insurrection.”

Bellows' decision comes a week after the Colorado State Supreme Court, in a historic move, ruled to expel the Republican from his party's primary.

The Maine Secretary of State, like the Colorado Supreme Court, appealed to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits people who have participated in an insurrection from holding elected office.

That amendment was approved in 1868, after the civil war in the United States, to prevent people associated with the southern rebels of the Confederacy from coming to power.



“I am aware that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of access to the polls.” based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment,” Bellows wrote in the document shared by American media.

The former president of the United States and candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Donald Trump, during a rally in Hialeah.

“However, I am also aware that no presidential candidate has ever participated in an insurrection before,” Bellows noted.

The Colorado Republican Party announced this Wednesday that it will appeal to the US Supreme Court the decision of Trump's electoral disqualification of the elections in this state.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of President Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of certifying the election results that gave victory to the current president, Joe Biden.

EFE