Even man assists: the Frenchman has practically made us forget Donnarumma, whose Magic Media is currently lower (5.47) than that of the Rossoneri goalkeeper (5.52)

A limited victory seasoned by Mike Maignan’s double bonus (rating 6.5 – 23 credits) which makes the fantasy coaches happy. The French extreme defender not only closes the door with a double throw, but also allows himself the luxury of sending Rafael Leao into the goal with a wonderful verticalization, tried several times in training, which allows the Rossoneri to beat Sampdoria and overcome Inter. momentarily returning to the top of the standings.

Under the shadow of Dida – The last Milan goalkeeper to have made an assist in Serie A was Nelson Dida in 2006. Challenge against Ascoli, then coached by Giampaolo (the same Sampdoria coach due to a strange twist of fate). In that case, however, the Brazilian goalkeeper assisted Pippo Inzaghi with a drop with his hands. Dida is currently the coach of the Rossoneri goalkeepers. Maignan, therefore, has equaled his ‘master’ in this respect and will try to do so also for the trophies he won. After the wrist injury remedied in October, the former Lille regularly regained his place in goal at the end of November providing, race after race, increasingly convincing performances. See also Giovinazzi: "I feel it won't be my last F1 race"

Gigio passed – The more the months pass, the more Gigio Donnarumma seems to be a distant memory at Milan. It is still early to make comparisons, but a first comparison can be made with the latest history of the Campania goalkeeper, whose Magic Media is currently lower (5.47) than that of Maignan (5.52). The European champion with the Italian national team had closed the last tournament with important numbers: 37 appearances (a missed match for Covid-19), 38 goals conceded and 14 clean sheets. So far, the French goalkeeper has played 19 times, picked up the ball 16 times and raised the shutter on 8 occasions. With a large slice of the season still to be written, Maignan can rewrite the confrontation with Donnarumma on the pitch and… at fantasy football where he is certainly one of the reference goalkeepers to assemble your team.

February 14 – 12:37 pm

See also The Hague apologizes to Milan for Serra's mistakes, the referee towards a long stop

