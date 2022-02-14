The court upheld the sentence of the former vice-governor of the Vladimir region Elena Mazanko, who was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for taking bribes. This is reported TASS.

The court upheld the verdict of the court of first instance.

On August 27, 2021, Mazanko was found guilty under parts 5 and 6 of Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving bribes on a large and especially large scale for general patronage and connivance in the service”). She was sentenced to a term and a fine of eight million rubles with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state bodies for 2.5 years.

Also, three million rubles received as a bribe were confiscated from the former vice-governor.

According to investigators, for this amount in 2014, Mazanko helped entrepreneurs Ivan Lyang and Elena Osipova win auctions for repairs in the administration building and the supply of furniture.