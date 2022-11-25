Mai Shiranui is one of the best-known characters in the series of Fatal Fury Y the king of Fighterswhich is used not only in video games but also in various products, and of course fan art and cosplay.

Mai’s fame is such that she has made special appearances in titles from other companies. Among them is Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 and its sequel. The same can be said of dead or alive.

Mai Shiranui is present in two installments of Koei Tecmo’s fighting game series. Specifically, in Dead or Alive 5 Last Round Y Dead or Alive 6; in both titles as downloadable content or DLC.

In the case of the last game mentioned above, you can see its respective progress at the beginning of this note. It even came as a costume to Fall Guys and could even be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimatebut his place was taken by Terry Bogard.

It’s just a sample of how relevant this young fighter is; It could be said that she is one of the beautiful ‘ambassadors’ of SNK, and surely in the future we will see her as a guest in other video games.

It’s just a matter of time. That is why it continues to maintain its popularity and is in the sights of many cosplayers. There is no shortage of those who have dedicated at least one cosplay to Mai Shiranui.

KOF’s Mai Shiranui in a cosplay complete with umbrella

The cosplay that we share with you now of Mai Shiranui from Fatal Fury Y the king of Fighters it is a contribution from cosplayer Vani~ (@vanillecos). The brown hair of this combatant with her ponytail is present.

The same can be said for the white ribbon that ties up her hair. The typical red and white outfit can also be seen with the braided ropes as well as the gloves that expose the fingers. And the umbrella could not be missing.

Perhaps what this Mai cosplay lacked is the fan, which is part of the attacks of this female fighter. the king of Fighters. Likewise, a full-length photo was also needed in this interpretation.

A setting according to the character would have complemented it well. As you can see there are things that could be improved but on average it’s an acceptable effort on the part of this cosplayer.

In addition to the king of Fighters We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.