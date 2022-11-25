Virginia authorities released a “suicide note” on Friday, in which the shooter who killed six people at a Walmart store complained of harassment at work and asked God for forgiveness.
After the shooting, Tuesday, Andre Bing, 31, who was the night shift manager at a Walmart store in Chesapeake City, Virginia, committed suicide.
Authorities in Chesapeake, 240 km southeast of Washington, D.C., on Friday issued a note titled “suicide note” that they said they had found on Bing’s phone.
And it says, “Sorry, my God, I let you down… I was harassed by idiots whose intelligence is weak and they lack wisdom.”
As the letter stated, “I was equally guilty of failing my management team and everyone who loved me by convincing them that I was normal.”
Peng apologizes for his actions, saying, “I’m sorry to everyone, but I didn’t plan it. I assure that things happened as if the devil was leading me.”
He continues, “I wish I could save everyone from myself. May God forgive me for what I am about to do.”
Chesapeake City authorities confirmed Friday that Andre Bing had legally purchased the nine-millimeter handgun used in the shooting on the day of the attack.
Six people were killed and four injured when Peng entered the staff rest room around 10 p.m. and opened fire, said the police.
