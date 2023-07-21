Riyadh (Reuters)

The Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel said that the Algerian, Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City striker, completed his transfer to the Saudi Al-Ahly.

Al-Ekhbariya channel mentioned on Twitter: Algerian Riyad Mahrez is a new player for Al-Ahly club, coming from European champion Manchester City, but it did not mention other details, and the club, which is based in Jeddah, has not yet made an official announcement.

Mahrez scored 78 goals and played 59 assists in 236 games in all competitions with City, and won 11 titles with the club, including the league title five times, since moving to Manchester City from Leicester City in 2018.

The 32-year-old scored 15 goals with the team last season in 47 games, but he missed the FA Cup final and the Champions League in a season in which City achieved a historic hat-trick, and Mahrez renewed his contract last year until 2025.

Mahrez became the latest famous player to move to the Saudi Professional League, which has become attractive to stars since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.

Mahrez follows in the footsteps of Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who joined the Saudi team from Chelsea last month.

Last month, the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced a project for investment and privatization of sports clubs, including Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahly, Al-Nasr and Al-Hilal clubs.