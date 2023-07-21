The Ministry of Defense conducted exercises to isolate the area of ​​the Black Sea closed to navigation

The Russian military conducted exercises to isolate the Black Sea area, which was closed to shipping after the suspension of participation in the grain deal. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

“In accordance with the combat training plan for the forces of the Black Sea Fleet, the crew of the Ivanovets missile boat carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at the target ship in the combat training range in the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the ministry said.

They added that the success of the exercise was confirmed by telemetry data and information from unmanned aerial vehicles. During the exercises, the crews of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet performed rocket firing during the exercises and worked out the detention of the intruder ship.

After the suspension of Moscow’s participation in the grain deal, the Russian Ministry of Defense informed that from 00:00 Moscow time on July 20, all ships that go to Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo. Kiev did the same – the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that shipping in the areas of the northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikal Strait from July 20 will be prohibited as dangerous, and ships following in the Black Sea in the direction of Russian seaports will be considered as carrying military cargo