The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke this Thursday morning (24) about the crash of a plane in Russia, which killed the leader of the mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to information from the Russian aviation agency. He was among ten passengers on a private jet from Sheremetyevo to St. Petersburg.

In his speech, the Ukrainian head of state denied involvement in the case and even suggested that it is an attack by the Russian government against Prigozhin, who became an enemy of Putin after an unsuccessful paramilitary uprising in June this year.

“We had nothing to do with the plane crash that Wednesday in Tver, Russia. Everyone knows who is involved in this,” the president told the agency. interfax.

Still, Zelensky said that, despite not having involvement in the case, considers the death of the mercenary leader positive for his country. “Of course it’s a good thing for Ukraine. We have nothing to do with it, we know who did it,” he said.

In his speech, Zelensky even made a joke about the subject: “When I asked for air support from the partners, that was not what I thought”, he said.

So far, the Kremlin has not officially commented on what actually happened in Tver, a city located near Moscow.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said shortly after the plane crashed that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

A Telegram account linked to the Wagner Group, the Gray Zone, claimed that the plane was shot down in a Russian intelligence attack, however this information could not be confirmed.

An anonymous Russian government official told the The Moscow Times who believes in this hypothesis. “In the video, you can see how the plane was falling, it was shot down, it just fell out of the sky,” he said.

US President Joe Biden also spoke out this Wednesday (23) during an interview with journalists in California, suggesting Putin’s involvement in the downing of the aircraft. “I’m not sure what happened, but I’m not surprised. Not much happens in Russia that Putin isn’t behind,” he said.

The number two of the Wagner Group, Dmitry Utkin, is also on the list of dead after the crash of the plane manufactured by Embraer in the north of the country.

The paramilitary organization emerged in 2014 during the invasion in Donbass, Ukraine, where they assisted pro-Russian separatists. However, it has become better known in the last two months, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin, after the failed mutiny against the Russian government.

In this context, Wagner was created to act in eastern Ukraine and later in other campaigns financed by Russia, even in other continents such as Africa, where mercenaries act in countries such as Mali, Sudan and Libya, with speeches to combat influence. from the West.