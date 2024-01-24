“You are the Magus, the Sorcerer of the Lonely Tower, and through these pages you will remember your history.” This is how this intriguing RPG on paper, which was announced two years ago, is presented to its public again.

On February 1st 2024 the game will return to the Kickstarter universe to allow all fans to take part in the update operation: the new campaign was in fact created to finance a new paperback edition of the manual which has enthralled over 28K players around the world.

The Kickstarter campaign will last for the entire month of February and, for the most avid fans, it will be possible to select between different forms of support: with a donation of 20 euro you can take home a digital edition pledge

With a donation of 30 EUR you will get a physical Oracle and a digital version of Magus, while with 40 euros you will get a prestigious pledge in the physical edition.

But What will the Oracle and the Magus contain? Quickly said:

Magus

Paperback edition A5 thread.

72 color pages.

Rough touch finish.

Available in English and Italian.

Oracle

Deck of 78 tarot cards (70x120mm).

Tuckbox type cardboard box.

Instruction leaflet and poster

Available in English and Italian.

For further information we invite you to visit the official Magus website.



