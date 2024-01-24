Video: the versions about the Russian Il-76 military plane that crashed, what is known?

Russia accused kyiv this Wednesday of having demolished a Russian military plane in the Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, with 65 Ukrainian prisoners on board, who were to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war.

According to Moscow, there were no survivors of the incident that occurred near the town of Yablonovo, in Russian territory, 45 kilometers from Ukraine.

“At 11:15 am local time (3:15 am in Colombia), the Kiev regime committed a terrorist act by shooting down a Russian military transport plane that was carrying out a flight from the Chkalovsky airfield to Belgorod to transport Ukrainian soldiers to an exchange” of prisoners that was going to take place this Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

File image of a Russian Ilyushin Il-96 plane, similar to the one that crashed this Wednesday in the Belgorod border region. Photo: EFE/EPA/Pavel Bednyakov

The Ukrainian army “knew for sure” that The Russians would fly the Ukrainian prisoners to Belgorod and then to a meeting point on the borderhe added.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainians launched two missiles from an air defense system located in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine to shoot down the Il-76 military transport plane and then be able to “indict Russia.”

All 65 Ukrainian prisoners who Russia said were on board, as well as the crew of six and three military personnel, were killed, he added.

What have the authorities in kyiv said?

Images posted on social media show a plane falling almost vertically that explodes upon reaching the ground, amidst flames and black smoke.

“We heard a very loud noise and we went out,” said Maria Mezentseva, who lives in Yablonovo and saw the accident. “There was fire.”

The Belgorod region frequently suffers attacks from Ukrainian missiles and drones in response to multiple Russian bombings in Ukraine since the Russian military operation began on February 24, 2022.

Moments after the plane was shot down.

Although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov initially promised to “clarify” the circumstances of the accident, other officials did not hesitate to point the finger directly at Ukraine.

“They killed their own soldiers in the air,” said Duma President Viacheslav Volodin, asserting, without providing any evidence, that “American and German missiles” were used.

For its part, The Ukrainian government asked not to draw “hasty conclusions”.

“I call on the media and citizens of Ukraine not to jump to conclusions,” Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said on social media.

Lubinets stated that “I am currently trying to establish the details of the incident and analyzing the information received.”

I appeal to the media and citizens of Ukraine not to jump to conclusions.

However, the newspaper Pravda and the state news agency Ukrinform reported that sources from the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that one of their missiles had shot down a Russian military plane that, according to that high command, was transporting weapons, specifically S-300 rockets, without mentioning the alleged prisoners on board the plane.

The representative of Ukrainian military intelligence Andri Yusov also mentioned that This structure of the kyiv Ministry of Defense is investigating what happened in that Russian region bordering Ukraine. In statements to the Ukrainian language service of Radio FreedomYusov also confirmed that he had planned a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia today.

More than 8,000 Ukrainians, including 1,600 civilians, are in Russian handsaccording to the kyiv government.

In July 2022, Russia and Ukraine had already accused each other of the bombing of a prison housing Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka, a town in the east, occupied by Russia.

