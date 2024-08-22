Almost certainly in 2025 Kevin Magnussen will no longer be an F1 driver. The Dane, who has been with the Haas team for the past three seasons, did not see his contract renewed by the American team, which for next year has preferred to focus on the pairing of rookie Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon.

This footing risks definitively writing the final word on the adventure in the Viking Circuswhich can hardly be taken into consideration by teams that currently have yet to fully define their line-ups for next year. However, Magnussen is ready to face new adventures in the world of motorsportas he had already done in the 2021 season.

“It depends on what happens to me and what doors open, wherever – explained Magnussen, speaking to the site RacingNews365 regarding the possible options on the table for the future – we proceed one step at a time. So, at the moment, there is no stress: I can wait. Maybe, eventually, an opportunity will come my way that I can’t refuse. and then I will take it into consideration, but it is not the current situation – he concluded – at the moment everything is still on the table”.