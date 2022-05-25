No matter how small we all have a love for chocolate or its derivatives, even more so if it is made in presentations such as ice cream, cookies or cold popsicles. One of the star products that has dominated the market is Magnum, which is one of the star brands of “Heartbrand”, known in Mexico as Holland Ice Cream.

This worldwide known ice cream franchise has recently caused a sensation by launching the new and enigmatic “MAGNUMRuby”, Well, more than one in it has stood out for its excellent flavor.

Magnum, one of the Holland Ice Cream brands, is described by its creators as “a new chocolate experience” because this product is made with Ruby cocoa, a type of chocolate created and developed in cocoa-producing countries such as Brazil, Ecuador and the Ivory Coast.

According to Magnum, pink chocolate is very different from what we know, such as dark, milk or white chocolate, since its main distinctive is the pink color which is obtained through the same cocoa beans as it does not have artificial colors anymore. that this pigment is produced by the same minerals where they are sown.

Although the experience of trying Magnum Ruby is individual, its creators describe it as a palette very different from the previous ones, since its chocolate is not bitter or sweet, since its crunchy cover hides a creamy white chocolate with hints of raspberry that you can savor in each bite.