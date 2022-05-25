Barely 600 kilometers from where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting in the Texas town of Uvalde (United States), the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors were playing the fourth game of the NBA playoffs in Dallas and few Hours before the match, the visitors’ coach, Steve Kerr, appeared in the press room without any intention of talking about basketball.

Kerr, one of the best coaches in the league and who has always been aware of the loudspeaker he has with his position, is one of the most recognized figures in American sports when it comes to raising his voice and vindicating social and political causes. “I am not going to talk about basketball or anything that has happened to the team during the last six hours. Any question about basketball is not relevant. Fourteen children and one teacher (these were the official figures at the time Kerr spoke) have been murdered 400 miles from here and in the last ten days we’ve had elderly black people murdered in Buffalo, a shooting in an Asian church in California and now we have this, children murdered in their school. When are we going to do something? », he yelled in the room as he became emotional and showed on his face the rage that he could hardly contain.

“I’m tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families out there. I’m tired of the minutes of silence. It’s enough. There are 50 senators who will not vote for gun control because they want to stay in power. So I ask you, Mitch McConnell (Leading Senate Republicans) and all other Senators: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children, our seniors, and the people who are going to to church? Because that’s what we do every week (go to school and church), and I’m sick of it.”

As the appearance was prior to the game, he claimed that «we are going to go out to play tonight and I want each person present in the pavilion to think of their own children, grandchildren, mother, father, siblings… How would you feel if what happened to you? from today to you? We cannot let this go by as if nothing had happened, have a minute of silence and then shout ‘Go Mavs’ ».

The coach of the Golden State Warriors, a franchise that planted Donald Trump in 2017 and refused to visit the White House at the usual reception for the NBA champions, harshly stated that “50 senators from Washington hold us hostage because 90% of Americans, regardless of their political party, want the universal record (when purchasing weapons) to be reviewed. 50 senators refuse to vote despite the desire of American citizenship because they want to keep their own power, it’s pathetic! », concluded Kerr, who got up from his seat and left the room.