Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes southern Philippines

A magnitude 6 earthquake shook the southern island of Mindanao, in the southern region of the Philippines, on Tuesday and the authorities indicated that damage and aftershocks are expected.

The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, located the hypocenter at a depth of 38 kilometers, and recorded the earthquake at 2:02 p.m. local time (6:02 GMT) about 63 kilometers from Davao – the most populous city in Mindanao, with more than 1,600,000 inhabitants.

“Damage and aftershocks are expected,” the Philippine Institute of Seismology warned after the quake, with authorities not yet reporting major damage or casualties.

The Philippines sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Firean area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity in which some 7,000 earthquakes are recorded each year, most of them moderate.

EFE