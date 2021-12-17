Small agricultural producers will be able to place their products on preferential terms in the stores of the Magnit and Pyaterochka chains. About changes Izvestia told the press service of the SME Corporation.

Such islands will operate on the principle of a cooperative, where from 10 to 25 small agricultural producers will be able to unite. They will be able to place their products in retail chains on preferential terms: small businesses will not need to fulfill the requirements of retailers to suppliers.

“The cooperative is needed, since the farmer cannot afford to locate a point of sale in a federal retailer’s store on his own – the sale of several commodity items a day cannot recoup the investment,” explained Alexander Isaevich, General Director of the SME Corporation.

It is assumed that the islets will have an area of ​​20-30 square meters, and various products will be presented there: honey, milk, vegetables, meat, milk and others. “We see that customers love local products, which are often made according to unique recipes, so it is important for us that they are present on our shelves,” commented in Magnit.

The pilot project is called “Farmers’ Island” and will start in Ufa on Friday, December 17th. By the end of the year, the same points will appear in the Novosibirsk and Omsk regions, and in the future they want to expand the project throughout the country.