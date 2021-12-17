Tomorrow, the UAE celebrates the National Day of the State of Qatar, which falls on December 18 of each year, as an embodiment of the well-established brotherly relations between the two countries under the umbrella of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf. The celebration comes under the slogan “Emirates – Qatar.. Happy New Year”, as the UAE is witnessing a series of events related to the occasion, which include lighting the country’s famous iconic buildings in the colors of the Qatari flag, a stamp and a special reception for Qatari citizens at the country’s airports, and special celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai and the Global Village, as well as congratulations in the Qatari newspapers on behalf of the government and people of the Emirates.

The UAE and Qatar have strong brotherly relations under the umbrella of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which are historical ties supported by the common cultural and social heritage, which has allowed the consolidation of relations that have been reflected in many different sectors, especially the various economic, cultural and creative fields.

The common cultural and social heritage is one of the ingredients for the consolidation of brotherly relations and the consolidation of historical ties between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, while maximizing cooperation between the two countries in various sectors is reflected in the prosperity and prosperity of the two brotherly peoples, and pushes forward the wheel of joint Gulf and Arab action.

On the economic level, the total volume of non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Qatar during the first eight months of 2021 amounted to nearly 4.7 billion dirhams. The distinguished Qatari participation in Expo 2020 Dubai reflects the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries, as the Qatari pavilion in the global event highlights Qatar’s achievements in various fields and presents the pioneering projects that are being developed in accordance with the “National Vision 2030,” as well as Qatar as the country. Host of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The “Qatar Pavilion” is located within the “Sustainability” area at Expo 2020 Dubai, next to the southwest confluence of the Sustainability Pavilion, with an area of ​​about 920 square meters, and the total built-up area is about 620 square meters.