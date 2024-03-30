In vacation It makes us want to know the world right, there are still quite a few days left, that's why today Debate we share with you the recognized Magical Town of Sinaloa that you can visit during Holy Week, what do you think if we go to see it so that you can finish cheering up.

According to World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), there are 32 destinations in 18 countries that have the most beautiful towns, which are an engine of development, preserve the values ​​and exalt the products of their community, including Austria, Chile. China, Colombia, Italy, Morocco, Peru, Spain and more countries, Mexico highlights.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Mexico stands out with two towns, the first is Creel, and the one we are going to talk to you about today is about The strong located in the part northwest of Sinaloa, you are going to fall in love! With its natural, historical and architectural attractions that have great cultural value.

As if that were not enough, El Fuerte is located within the Sea of ​​Cortez-Copper Canyon Ecotourism CircuitIn addition, indigenous traditions of the Pueblo Mayo ethnic group, better known as Yoremes, can still be observed.

Magical Towns, Which is the most beautiful in Sinaloa? and what activities to do. Photo: SPECIAL

The Fort has been declared Protected Natural Area and since 2010 it has been incorporated into the Pueblos Mágicos program, and if you are wondering how much time you have left, we tell you that it is located 2 hours from Los Mochis or Navojoa, 3 hours from Ciudad Obregón and 4 hours from Culiacán.

Climate

His climate It goes from 4 degrees to 42 degrees Celsius, you can enjoy the El Fuerte River or the two dams Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla and Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez. And what about a dip, 11 km from El Fuerte, there is an area rich in hot Springs.

It is a health center and spa that is located near the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez and Miguel Hidalgo dams. The waters here reach temperatures of up to 40 degrees, ideal for relaxing the body and mind, if necessary!

Magical Towns, Which is the most beautiful in Sinaloa? and what activities to do. Photo: SPECIAL

But if walking is your thing, what do you think about going up to the La Máscara hill where you can still enjoy the old stone engravings. Bird watching or fishing are also activities you can do in El Fuerte.

It may interest you:

What to eat in El Fuerte?

Don't worry about the gastronomy, you have something to choose from, between: roast chickens, bass tripe, chilorio, machaca, Menudo, meat broth, barbacoa and pozole, but wait, there's even more, how about trying the pineapple, meat, and corn tamales and sweet. We salivate too!

Craft

It is said that El Fuerte still preserves a sample of what Sinaloa is through its artesanal jobyou can find palm weaving, pottery, cabinetmaking and textiles made mainly by the Yoremes, so don't leave without first getting a nice souvenir from the place.

Sites you can visit:

– El Fuerte Mirador Museum

– City Hall

– House of Culture

– Main Square

– La Galera Park

– Parish of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

– Venadario del Fuerte Sinaloa

– La Máscara Archaeological Site

– Historical walks, learn about the legend of Zorro

– Visit to Mayan indigenous peoples

– Kayak on the El Fuerte River

Magical Towns, Which is the most beautiful in Sinaloa? and what activities to do. Photo: SPECIAL

But hey, we leave you to prepare your journeyyou will surely be able to enjoy and discover many more details of El Fuerte from the moment you arrive, so without further ado we wish you a pleasant vacation and an excellent trip.