Donald Trump shared on Truth Social an image of Joe Biden with his hands and feet bound and gagged in the trunk of a car. The former president posted a 20-second video of a supporter's pickup truck that has this image emblazoned on the vehicle, saying the video was shot in recent days on Long Island.

This photomontage of Biden has been circulating on social media for some time, including Reddit, Instagram and a dangerous sign of the increase in violent electoral rhetoric.

Biden's campaign spokesman, Michael Tyler, attacked Trump for the video posted with the image of the president bound and gagged: “This image is the kind of crap you post when calling for a bloodbath or when you tell the Proud Boys to 'stand still and be ready' – he said, referring to what Trump said to the far-right organization at the time of the election disputes -. Trump regularly incites political violence and the time has come to take this matter seriously seriously, go ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6th.”

On the other hand, Trump's spokesman, Steven Cheung, downplayed it, stating that it's just “a video of a truck seen while we were traveling on the highway“. And then he went on to attack “democrats and crazy lunatics” who call for violence against Trump and his family and the fact that “they are using justice as a weapon against him”, referring to the many indictments against the former president.

Imagine if Joe Biden tweeted out a video of someone driving down the road with an image of Trump tied up in the back of a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/O8Nj4X069L — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 30, 2024