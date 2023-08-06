Magic the Gathering is preparing for new collaborations, with crossover also with various video game franchises including Fallout, Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creedwhich will all have their own cards reproduced within the game world in question.

The famous card-based RPG is approaching its 30th anniversary and, on this occasion, has decided to expand further to embrace other universeseven quite far from the brand’s classic fantasy setting.

Among the Magic cards that we will soon see arriving there will therefore be some dedicated to Fallout, the Bethesda Game Studios series: a set of Commander Decks on the Brotherhood of Steel or on the Enclave, with references related to the game world of the post- apocalyptic.

Other decks will instead have to do with Assassin’s Creed while others will be related to Final Fantasy. Fallout cards are expected to arrive starting at March 2024but they will then be published over a rather long period of time: those of Assassin’s Creed will arrive in July 2024 while those on Final Fantasy should then arrive in 2025.