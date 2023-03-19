Years go by but the Black Lotus remains one of the most valuable cards of Magic: The Gatheringwhich acquires value over time and manages to reach absurd prices, as demonstrated by a recent one Record sale for $540,000.

It is in all respects a record with regard to the value achieved by a Magic cardat least in terms of sales actually recorded in an official manner, however it could also demonstrate that the market for these cards has stabilized slightly.

After many years of exponential growth in the value of some cards, the sale of this Black Lotus, although a record, would in fact show a sort of narrowing of the curve, given that another similar card was sold two years ago for $510,000, or almost the same amount.

There was obviously a increasebut not as quickly as one might have thought until a few years ago.

A record-breaking Black Lotus alpha

Between 2019 and 2021, for example, the increase in value of Magic cards had been truly exponential, given that the popularity of the game had suddenly undergone a significant relaunch during the pandemic.

The Black Lotus, in particular, has a variable value also based on the edition and specific conditions of the card on sale, therefore it is not easy to reach the record values ​​considered here. First printed in Alpha version in 1993, it has always been one of the rarest cards in Magic: The Gathering, but also one of the most powerful and effective.

“This record sale reinforces the idea of ​​an Alpha Black Lotus as a quality asset for an investment, making it a true piece of art, and also shows how important Magic: The Gathering is to gaming and trading card culture,” he said Jesse Craig, VP of Sales at PWCC Specialty Marketplace, which conducted the auction in question.

