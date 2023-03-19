The rumors about that Adolfo Chuimanwho embodies the endearing peter mckay in “At the bottom there is room”, would leave the famous soap opera have gained strength. This grew even more when the scene on last Wednesday, March 15, was broadcast, in which she apparently lost her life.

Within fiction, the butler had communicated to his beloved ‘Madame’, Francesca Maldiniwhich would leave Peru to be with his son. “I am leaving the country forever. If I made this decision, it is because my son Manolo wants me to live near him, in the United States.”he expressed. And he simply stopped appearing last Thursday the 16th and Friday the 17th, which left viewers waiting for him to reappear or confirm his death.

What does your daughter Carla have to do with the resignation of Adolfo Chuiman?

According to the programlove and fire”, the fiction would come true, as the famous actor would leave the Peru to go live with her daughter in USA. The hosts of the program assured that “At the bottom there is room“He had to improvise something for his untimely departure and that is why they ‘killed’ his character in the fiction.

Who is Carla Chuiman and what does she do?

Carla She is a producer and publicist by profession. She is also a spiritual coach after taking many workshops to find herself and God. Likewise, he launched his clothing line that focuses on polo shirts and t-shirts with exclusive designs.

He returned to the screens after working for many years alongside Gisela Valcarcel. With Brenda Carvalho, Jasmine Pinedo and Vania Bludau, through YouTube, they dealt with real issues that happen to women, breaking stereotypes and showing themselves as they are. Finally, it is part of the NGO Latewhich supports vulnerable families due to the pandemic Covid-19.

Who is Gladys Santa Cruz?

Gladys Santa Cruz is the wife of Adolfo Chuiman. It was the actor himself who revealed how he met his life partner. “I met her when I was 17 years old, more or less. She was my neighbor. I was from Arica avenue (in Breña) and she was from one of the shreds (…). I would be 24 or 25 years old”noted earlier.

Adolfo Chuiman: where was the popular ‘Peter’ born?

Adolfo Chuiman He was born on October 18, 1946 in the district of Breña, Lima – Peru.

Adolfo Chuiman’s Instagram

There is currently an Instagram account for the artist: however, it is unknown if this is the official profile of Adolfo Chuiman.