Michael Jordan He is one of the biggest idols in sports, and specifically in basketball. The American athlete, now 60 years old, is considered one of the greatest of all time.

The admiration for him, of course, does not only come from fans of the nba, but of other stars who have also marked the sport. An example is the also basketball player Earvin Johnson, better known as magic johnson.

During their time in the most famous basketball league in the world, both Jordan and Johnson stood out in the seasons in which they competed. The former played for the Washington Wizards and for Chicago Bulls -team with which he won six championships-; the second, for los angeles lakers.

On the pitch, on the same team, they met only once. It was, nothing more and nothing less, than in the ‘dream team‘, ‘dream team’ -as the group was called- that represented the United States in the 1992 Olympics.

That year marked the first time that NBA players competed in such contests. The 1992 American basketball squad is considered one of the best in all of history: in addition to Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, there were Larry BirdScotty Pippen, david robinsonamong others.

‘Best shot I’ve ever seen’: Magic Johnson over Michael Jordan

In a recent interview that Magic Johnson gave to the North American presenter Jimmy Kimmel, the athlete revealed details of that experience. Specifically, he told a hitherto unknown anecdote in which he decided to provoke Michael Jordan and, as they concluded in the conversation, he learned not to do it again.

Johnson began by saying that, in practice, coach Chuck Daly decided to split the group the way you do in an NBA season: between the Eastern and Western conferences. He related that, for three days in a row, both teams were pretty even.

“On the fourth day, we were leading 12-2. And I said ‘I’m going to shake it off.’ So I went to him, tapped him on the shoulder and said: ‘If you don’t become air jordan -we are going to sweep you today‘” he recounted.

Then, according to his account, he witnessed the best shot he has ever seen.

“He came over the right side and jumped. David Robinson jumped. And (Jordan) said ‘Alright. I will sit here in the air‘, because I knew that David Robinson was going to come down. David Robinson came down and he (Jordan) did a 360° movement, tongue wagging, and nailed it…in a scrimmage game!” he recounted.

Johnson said he was very surprised. “Michael Jordan is so incredible. There will never be another,” said the NBA star, who is currently 64 years old.

