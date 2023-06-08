Magazines | The Administrative Court gave a negative decision to Sanoma’s appeal from VAT

In 2021, Sanoma received a payment decision from the Tax Adjustment Board. It considered the demands unfounded and appealed the decision.

Media company Sanoma has received a negative decision from the administrative court regarding its appeal regarding the VAT treatment of magazines distributed from Norway to Finland, Sanoma Media Finland says in its press release.

Message received in 2021 a payment decision from the Tax Adjustment Board, on the basis of which it paid approximately EUR 25 million in value added tax, tax increases and interest.

Sanoma considered the demands unfounded and appealed the decision to the administrative court.

The decision concerned the VAT treatment of certain Sanoma magazines printed in different parts of Europe and distributed through the logistics center in Norway in 2015 and 2016–2018. The value added tax for magazines mailed from Norway is lower than for magazines mailed from Finland.

The tax paid based on the decision of the administrative court and pursuant to the law on taxation procedure remains valid. Sanoma is applying for permission to appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court.

Message announced that it had received a similar decision on December 16, 2022 based on the tax audit that also covered the years 2019–2021.

In accordance with the decision, Sanoma paid approximately EUR 11 million in value added tax, tax increases and interest in December 2022. Sanoma also considers these demands to be unfounded and has appealed the decision to the Tax Adjustment Board.

Based on the decision received from the administrative court, the value added tax claims for the years 2015–2018 and 2019–2021 totaling approximately EUR 30 million recorded in Sanoma’s balance sheet will be recorded in the results of the second quarter of 2023 as items affecting comparability, the release states.

Helsingin Sanomat is part of Sanoma.