Alessandro Impagnetiello’s explanation of rat poison found in the house: here’s what he said

The forces of order for the crime of Giulia Tramontano are still in full investigation. Of her The 29-year-old pregnant woman lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend Alexander Impagnetiellowho is now under arrest since he decided to confess what he had done.

From a search in the house where it all happened, the agents have made important news discoverieswhich could aggravate the boy’s situation.

According to the investigators, Giulia Tramontano died on the evening of Saturday 27 May. The companion and father of the child she was carrying put an end to her life, because from her story, stressed out from the two reports.

Alessandro Impagnetiello in fact, had one parallel relationship with another woman, met at work and carried it on for over a year. Neither of them knew of existence of the other and when things got complicated, they discovered the truth.

The two women met just in the afternoon of Saturday 27 May. Her young colleague also told Giulia to go and sleep at her house, but she refused, perhaps because she hoped to clarify with boyfriend.

Once she got home however, the man hit her with approx 2 or 3 cuts with a weapon found in the kitchen. Later she tried to burn the body in the bathtub and a second time in the garage.

The explanation of rat poison by Alessandro Impagnetiello

Before admitting the truth, the man made everyone believe that in reality the 29-year-old was disappearance. For 5 long days they believed they would be able to find her, but in the end her partner, framed by the agents, decided to to confess.

From a second check in the house, the Ris dei Carabinieri found rat poison. Furthermore, from the histories of searches from Impagnetiello’s PC, a search for: “Human rat poison!”

However, the same boy, in justifying this search, told the police that it was not needed for his home, but for Work. This is because near that road they had found gods rodents. Obviously this is information that will have to be clarified during the trial.