Magaly Medina She did not remain silent and responded with everything to Tula Rodríguez after the host of “In everyone’s mouth” asked her to stop with the subject of Javier Carmona’s inheritance, since this was causing her 13-year-old daughter a lot of pain. .

As recalled, the presenter denied trying to keep a large part of her deceased husband’s inheritance and assured that she was left with nothing. Given this, the figure of ATV, with documents in hand, denied the version of the former dancer.

“I’m going to tell Mrs. tula rodriguez that I have this note signed by Lucas and Tadeo Carmona, the eldest sons of Javier Carmona, and we are going to understand with little apples what all this is about. They are asking you for something that you have not complied with for a long time, “ said Magaly Medina at the start of her program “Magaly Tv, la firma” last Tuesday, May 3.

According to the driver, tula rodriguez he would be delaying the process for the distribution of the inheritance so that his stepchildren do not have access to Javier Carmona’s assets. Likewise, Magaly Medina pointed out that the former dancer does belong to part of the assets left by the former television manager.

“They cannot decide on the assets that their father left despite being the legitimate heirs just like you and your daughter, because you have not complied with a procedure that you must do, or that you present, but you do not comply with the instructions of the judge, “he explained.

“What they are asking you is that you request the guardianship of your youngest daughter so that they can distribute the assets and the boys are calm. It costs? If you say you have a lot of properties. Do it, you are doing very well,” she added.

Tula Rodríguez assures that she did not marry Carmona out of interest

Tula Rodríguez made it clear that from a very young age she dedicated herself to work and that before she got married she already had properties.

“I have been working since I was 15 years old and I entered a marriage with assets. Valentina and I live in a property that until now I pay to the bank. You know that I work, nobody gives me money, nobody changed my social status because I was never interested, “she defended herself.

Tula Rodríguez defends her daughter’s inheritance

The driver Tula Rodríguez pointed out that she will not force her 13-year-old daughter to renounce the inheritance that her father Javier Carmona left her, since it is something that corresponds to her by law.

“I am not asking to keep any 50%, sometimes they speak without knowing legal issues, I am not in litigation fighting over some property, but legally I cannot force my daughter to resign, even if I want it, that is determined by the judge,” he explained.