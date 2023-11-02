Magaly Medina celebrated the 26th anniversary of her program ‘Magaly TV’. For this reason, the presenter of atv made an anniversary edition remembering the most shocking moments of his many years in front of the cameras. However, in the midst of all his celebration, he took a moment to remember her time in prison and how difficult this experience was for her.

What did Magaly Medina say about her time in prison?

Magaly Medina He celebrated 26 years on television sharing the latest gossip from local entertainment. In the midst of all the successes achieved, the ‘Urraca’ remembered his time in prison after losing a trial against the footballer Paolo Guerrero. The driver said that the sentence took her by surprise because her lawyer assured her that “there was no way she would be convicted.”

Medina points out that after the Police took her into custody after the sentencing, her memories are very blurry due to the impression of the situation and that, later in therapy, she discovered that this was due to an episode of post-traumatic stress, which has caused me to forget practically everything I experienced in those first hours.

“I don’t remember much about the first night in Santa Monica, because later with the psychiatry we determined that I ‘had erased tape’ of most of the night. They told me about it later and it is because I suffered from post-traumatic stress, which was something of which was not talked about at that time. I did not remember anything about that night”, afIrma Magaly.

Medina claims that her memories split after the police put handcuffs on her so they could take her to prison and that she was not very aware of what was happening around her.

“The last thing I remembered was that they opened the door and that the crowd there pushed me and I don’t remember anything else. People then approached me to tell me: ‘I received you that night’, ‘you talked to me’… People “He has been telling me what it was like, how I got there… There was a lot of solidarity in prison, but I didn’t remember.”he explained.