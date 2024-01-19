This afternoon, Melissa Paredes He surprised his followers by announcing his romantic breakup with Anthony Aranda. Although she did not want to detail the causes of this outcome, users were surprised because, a few days ago, they both enjoyed a sunny afternoon on the beach. They took photos and then posted everything on social media.

What did Magaly Medina's 'magpie' reveal?

“The world stopped because of this news and we were all left without working ha, ha, ha”said a user on TikTok in the publication made by Gianfranco Pérez (Magaly Medina's 'urraco').

At that moment, the journalist in question responded: “Wait until the 29th at 9:45 pm and you'll see what it's like to paralyze a country.”

Gianfranco Pérez surprised his followers with his statement. Photo: TikTok

What did Melissa Paredes say about her breakup with Anthony Aranda?

Melissa Paredes reported that her relationship with Anthony Aranda came to an end. However, she also said that they will continue to meet because of the business they both share: their dance school.

“In my capacity as a public figure and in order to avoid misunderstandings, I make known my sentimental separation with Anthony Aranda, a person for whom I have affection and respect after the good times shared. It is likely that you will still see us together, since we share ties work that will follow its own course. That's all, thank you,” reads in their Instagram stories.