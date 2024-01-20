Do it like this | The old folk wisdom about closing the fireplace damper is life-threatening

When is the right moment to close the fireplace damper? At what point does the embers no longer produce carbon monoxide? In the “Do it like this” story series, HS looks for answers to readers' questions. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

The old one according to folk wisdom, you can close the hearth damper as soon as the blue flame is no longer visible, but the embers are still glowing. In this way, according to the belief, the heat is not wasted.

The habit is life-threatening.

At Kuopio Rescue College, the myth of the blue flame is familiar, although Finns today are increasingly aware of the danger of carbon monoxide, says a senior teacher Ismo Kärkkäinen.