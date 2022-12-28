The driver Magaly Medina He is on vacation for the end of the year. However, she continues to share content on her social networks to keep in touch with his followers. For this reason, she shared a video together with her stylist Joshua Scaccabarrozzi. They were enjoying a pleasant moment, but in a fit of sincerity he ended up revealing how he feels working with her, which left the ATV presenter “surprised”.

“I had never felt so many things when working with someone,” said Magal’s companion at the beginning. She, for her part, asked him what it feels like to work with her. “Well, stress, anxiety, headache, nervous tics, wanting to kill someone, things like that.” He stated to end his “complaint” in the video with a humorous touch.