In the company of his lawyer, the ‘Magpie’ announced on his program that his first accused will be Richard Swing for the series of pernicious statements he has made about himself. In this sense, he will request 6 million soles for civil reparation. This would be the first complaint that he executes Magaly throughout his professional career. “I resist, but they are already abusing,” she declared in a clear allusion to the trial lost against lucho caceres.

“I am not going to allow people who do not have anything of moral quality, who do not deserve even the slightest respect, I am going to respond that way,” he said. He also stressed that the complaint filed by the actor, for which the driver must pay 70,000 soles, is an unsubstantiated document. “If another denounces me for pure, I will also counter-sue for damages,” he sentenced.