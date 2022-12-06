Home page politics

Of: Claudia Möllers, Christian Deutschländer

Split

Michaela Kaniber was involved in an accident on November 28 (archive image). © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

Bavaria’s Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber (CSU) was involved in an accident at the end of November. A 58-year-old died from the injuries.

Update from December 5, 4:50 p.m: On November 28, a serious traffic accident occurred in Siegsdorf, Upper Bavaria, in which Bavaria’s Agriculture Minister Michaela Kaniber (CSU) had been seriously injured. The politician is doing better now, but another accident victim has now died.

A 58-year-old woman from Siegsdorf died in hospital on Monday. The police told Traunstein, how rosenheim24.de reported. The report also states that the investigations involving an expert office are ongoing. According to the current status Kaniber’s driver is not to blame for the accident.

Minister of Agriculture Kaniber in hospital after a car accident

Update from November 29, 8:03 p.m.: On Monday morning, Michaela Kaniber (45) was involved in a serious accident between Neukirchen and Siegsdorf through no fault of her own. A 58-year-old was seriously injured. According to the Oberbayern Süd police headquarters, she is in critical condition and is in intensive care. Kaniber and her driver (42) came to the hospital. The Minister of Agriculture will probably have to stay there for a few days. A ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

Head of State Florian Herrmann (CSU) said after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Munich, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and the entire cabinet wished everyone involved in the accident the fastest and most complete recovery possible. Such wishes reached Kaniber and the other parties involved across party lines. Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir wrote on Twitter: “Wishing my Bavarian colleague Michaela Kaniber and everyone involved in the bad car accident a speedy recovery. A lot of strength for the seriously injured person!”

On the day of the accident, a traffic jam had formed on the A 8 in the direction of Munich because a truck that had left the road had to be recovered and the A 8 was closed. For this reason, many drove off the autobahn near Neukirchen onto the district road, including Kaniber’s service BMW, only to later rejoin the A8. But that didn’t happen.

The cause of the accident was still unclear on Tuesday. According to initial findings, a 22-year-old had got into the oncoming lane with an Audi on the district road, a Suzuki driver (58) dodged and collided with the politician’s service vehicle.

An expert examined the scene of the accident, the cars involved were towed away and secured. It will probably take a few weeks for the accident report to be available, said the police spokesman. M. CHRISTIAN

Michaela Kaniber injured in a car accident – ​​the police give details

Report from November 28, 3:56 p.m.: Berchtesgaden – Shock in Bavaria’s politics: Minister of Agriculture Michaela Kaniber (CSU) was involved in a serious traffic accident on Monday and is in the hospital. According to information from our editorial staff, Kaniber is seriously injured but not life-threatening; the 45-year-old remains in the clinic for observation, according to her environment. She is doing “well, given the circumstances”. Her accident opponent is apparently struggling with life-threatening injuries.

Accident in Siegsdorf: Kaniber probably not to blame for the accident

An anonymous police report shows: Kaniber’s driver – on the road in the service BMW – was not to blame for the accident as things stood. On a district road near Siegsdorf, a Suzuki, which had to avoid another vehicle at the last second, threw itself into the ministerial limousine. The driver of the Suzuki was flown to the hospital by rescue helicopter; Kaniber and her slightly injured driver were also taken to hospitals.

Both cars are badly damaged and police are investigating. The public prosecutor’s office in Traunstein ordered an accident report, and the road has been closed for hours. Overall, a large contingent of rescue workers, including the fire brigade, were deployed in the serious accident. The suspected cause of the accident is a 22-year-old from Austria, who got into the opposite lane with her Audi and thus triggered the serious evasive maneuver.

Kaniber will therefore probably not take part in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning in Munich. She will probably cancel the other appointments this week as well. Prime Minister Markus Söder was informed immediately about the accident, he is in cell phone contact with Kaniber. The 45-year-old minister has been in the cabinet since March 2018 and has since been traded for other tasks from time to time. The accident happened near her home, the CSU politician (married, three daughters) lives in the Berchtesgadener Land district. She was on her way to an appointment in Munich. Friends, colleagues and party members immediately sent her well wishes.