Magaly Medina He commented on the alleged relationship that would exist between Martín Vizcarra and the former candidate for the Congress of the Republic Zully Pinchi, after the report that Panorama brought to light.

The ATV driver was surprised by the former president’s statements last Wednesday, May 18, who denied said infidelity and reaffirmed that he wants to spend the rest of his life next to his wife Maribel.

“People are known for how we act in our private lives (…) He doesn’t move a single muscle on his face. There are people who lie so well, so well,” said the communicator.

Magaly Medina compares Martín Vizcarra with Christian Domínguez

Following the words of Martín Vizcarra, Magaly Medina He compared the former president to Christian Domínguez, who has starred in countless infidelity scandals over the years.

“ Neither Domínguez dared so much nor Pinocchio (…) he says that he is going to solve that matter of his private life in private (…) but what he has shown (is) lack of respect, lack of values, deceit, planning is shown in the conversation, ”he assured.

“Instead of saying ‘it’s my fault’, for him, it’s the media’s fault. A man with values ​​respects (…) and, if you are dishonest with the person you love, the love of your life, what can you expect with the love you have for the country, ”he added.

What did Martin Vizcarra say?

Through his social networks, Martín Vizcarra spoke about the alleged case of infidelity in which he has been involved in recent days.

“The most important thing in life is my family, a family that I formed with Maribel, my wife, 30 years ago, the woman I love, and the woman I want to live with until the last of my days, I want that to remain absolutely Sure”, held in his speech.