The popular ‘uchulu‘ visited the set of “Magaly TV, la firme” and spoke in detail about the episode she experienced two years ago, when she was part of the cast of “Reventonazo de la Chola”. As is known, the comic actress denounced a few days ago that she was the victim of improper touching during one of the sketches they recorded for the program; However, she did not want to reveal the identity of that person. after the fact, Magaly Medina she could not be unrelated and showed her her full support and even advised her to take it into account in the future.

“It’s not harassment, but it is a lack of respect,” the well-known ‘Urraca’ commented with indignation. Later, she continued with her speech and stressed that no person has the power to invade the personal space of the young woman without her authorization. “We are no longer in a time when no jerk can grab our arm, hand or hair if you don’t allow it (…). To touch someone you ask for permission. You are not an object, you are a woman of flesh and blood: you are a human being and you deserve respect from anyone”, said the ATV driver.